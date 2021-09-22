S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

