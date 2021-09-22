TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. TERA has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $168,551.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

