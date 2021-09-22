The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

