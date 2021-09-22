The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.07

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$110.07 and last traded at C$109.93, with a volume of 128660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

