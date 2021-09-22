The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $158,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.22 and a 200-day moving average of $368.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

