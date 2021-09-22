The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 6.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,797,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 7,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

