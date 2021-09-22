The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 347,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,206,000 after buying an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.