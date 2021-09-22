The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $343,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 503,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. 685,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

