The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

