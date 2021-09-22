The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.