Theta Fuel Price Down 16% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $47.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00160930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.55 or 0.00523126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.73 or 0.02576322 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

