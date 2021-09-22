THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $87.25 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00017862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

