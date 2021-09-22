TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $757,163.48 and approximately $7.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00733020 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

