TOKPIE (TKP) Price Up 18.3% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $569,175.33 and approximately $17,490.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

