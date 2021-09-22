TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $95.13 million and $2.79 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.