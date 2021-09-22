Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Acquires $30,745.46 in Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCRX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 77,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

