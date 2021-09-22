Typhoon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,513.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $732,135.63 and $24,513.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00170433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.70 or 0.06914947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.07 or 1.00092731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

