U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

