UniLend (UFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.94 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. UniLend has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00046396 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.