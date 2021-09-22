United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $398,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.