Vega Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.86 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.52 or 0.00041603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

