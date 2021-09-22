Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

