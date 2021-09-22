Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/25/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/14/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 362,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,756. The stock has a market cap of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.