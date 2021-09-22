Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 4,125 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,831. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

