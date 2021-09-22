VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $39.29 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $5.31 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00056536 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,554,251 coins and its circulating supply is 488,983,140 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

