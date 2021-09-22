Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $55,118,316.23 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $142.69. 4,806,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,876. The firm has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

