Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $176.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

