Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 264,504 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 264,504 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,563,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

