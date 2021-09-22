Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD):

9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.