Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD):
- 9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $128.13.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
