WEMIX Price Up 73.8% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $263.80 million and approximately $53.83 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

