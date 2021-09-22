Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

