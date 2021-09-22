Westpac Banking Corp Buys 18,277 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

