Westpac Banking Corp Buys 8,592 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

