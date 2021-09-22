Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,544,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

