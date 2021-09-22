Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,157,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

