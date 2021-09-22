Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

