Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of -855.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $146.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,804 shares of company stock worth $198,981,699. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

