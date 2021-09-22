Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 254.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

