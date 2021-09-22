Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after purchasing an additional 176,422 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 408.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

