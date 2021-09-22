Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $534,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $101,504,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $221.36 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,036,771 shares of company stock worth $2,182,812,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

