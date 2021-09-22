Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

