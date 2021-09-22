Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 3,450 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.