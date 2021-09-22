Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

