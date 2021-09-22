Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,843 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

