Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,089 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

