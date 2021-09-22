Westpac Banking Corp Takes $4.98 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,296,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

