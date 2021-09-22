WHALE Price Tops $13.29 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00030636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $83.37 million and $1.36 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

