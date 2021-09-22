Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

