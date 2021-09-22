Wing Finance (WING) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $37.28 million and $19.80 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $18.96 or 0.00043576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,091,148 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,148 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

