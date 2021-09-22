WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 84,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,613,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
