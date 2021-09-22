WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 84,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,613,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

