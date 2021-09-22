XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $297,788.66 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

